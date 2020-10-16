Families and teachers must be heard in special education consultation – Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has urged the Education Authority to ensure the voices of families and school leaders are heard in their new special educational needs consultation.

The Foyle MLA said:

“The Education Authority has today launched its consultation on a draft special schools area planning framework and a draft framework for specialist provision in mainstream schools.

“When the Education Authority previously sought to look at area planning in the context of Special Educational Needs provision, they failed to incorporate the views and experiences of families and school communities in a meaningful way.

“I am hopeful that throughout this new period of consultation the Education Authority will engage fully and respectfully with children, their families and with school leaders.

“I’m encouraging the public and particularly the parents of those who this will affect directly to take part in this consultation process and have your views heard.”