British government needs to urgently address the gap in support to workers - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the British government needs to urgently address the gap in support to workers between the furlough scheme and the extended Job Support Scheme.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"With the introduction of new restrictions and business closures, there is a need for jobs and incomes to be protected.

"The British government's furlough scheme is unfortunately due to end at the end of October. However, it currently allows for anyone who has previously been furloughed to be re-furloughed until the end of October. However the cut-off for entry to the furlough scheme was the end of June

"The extended Job Support Scheme for businesses ordered to close by the Assembly begins on the 1st November, and people employed before 23rd September will be eligible.

"There is an urgent need to address the gap between the two schemes and ensure there is support in place for all workers who are unable to work due to restrictions.

"It is quite clear the ending of the furlough scheme is premature and the British government needs to re-consider the support available to protect jobs and incomes.

"I have written to the Finance Minister to highlight this issue and ask that he raise it with the British Treasury urgently and urge them to bring forward the start date for the extended Job Support Scheme."