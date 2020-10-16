Kearney welcomes extension of winter gritting schedule to Scroggy Road, Glenavy

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has welcomed a decision by the Department for Infrastructure to extend the winter gritting schedule on the Glen Road, Glenavy to include the Scroggy Road as far as Ballymacrickett Primary School.

The South Antrim MLA said:

“Following a series of representations made by myself and local party colleague, Cllr Gary McCleave to the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) since 2019, I am pleased that a decision has now been made to extend the gritting schedule beyond the Edenturcher Road along the Glen Road and Scroggy Road and as far as Ballymacrickett Primary School.

“Despite initial doubts expressed by DfI, we persisted in the belief that the high volume of vehicles and pedestrians using this stretch of road made a very compelling argument for it to be included in the winter salt treatment schedule, on a similar basis to the adjoining Glen Road and nearby Edenturcher Road.

“This decision will be a source of huge relief for the local Glenavy community, in particular the hundreds of Ballymacrickett pupils, their parents and the school staff who use this busy rural road on a daily basis. It will also be welcomed by the large congregation of St Joseph’s Chapel who travel the Glen Road to attend daily Mass and other services.

“This success represents the latest in a list of improvements which I and Party colleagues have been able to secure as part of Sinn Féin’s ongoing rural road safety campaign across the length and breadth of South Antrim. I want to thank DfI Section Engineer, Gabriel Doherty, for his assistance in progressing this decision and I am happy to report that the extended route will be added to the winter gritting schedule within the next four weeks.”