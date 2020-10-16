Government must clarify if CRSS scheme excludes suppliers – Louise O’Reilly TD

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“There has been scant real detail in relation to the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) which was announced in Tuesday’s budget.

“The scheme has been highly publicised by the Government, however, the actual detail of how it will function is still unclear.

“According to Minister Donohoe’s Budget 2021 speech “The scheme will apply to business premises where the Government restrictions directly prohibit or restrict access by customers”.

“On the back of the Minister for Finance and the Tánaiste’s loose descriptions of how the scheme will work, Sinn Féin are concerned that it will directly exclude suppliers.

“While businesses such as cafes, pubs, and restaurants may be directly affected by the public health restrictions, and therefore qualify for the CRSS, suppliers upstream in the business chain are equally affected by the effects of the public health restrictions to their customers (pubs, cafes, restaurants, etc.) downstream in the business chain, however, it appears they may excluded from the scheme due to the restrictions not directly prohibiting or restricting access by their customers.

“Today I have written to the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment to confirm if suppliers will be excluded from the CRSS scheme, or, if they do qualify, what restriction levels need to be in place to meet the qualification requirements.

“There are many concerned business out there who need help and certainty, right now they are not getting this from the government in relation to the CRSS scheme.”