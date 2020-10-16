Poots' comments are a disgrace and misleading - Sheerin

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has branded comments by the DUP’s Edwin Poots ‘an absolute disgrace and entirely misleading’.

The Mid Ulster MLA said:

“Edwin Poots’ comments are an absolute disgrace and entirely misleading.

“The evidence of the rise of COVID-19 infections is all around us and is claiming lives right across the world.

“Today two more people tragically lost their lives, we had 1,299 new cases, more than 200 people are in hospitals with COVID and 20 are on ventilators as pressure continues to mount on our health service and health workers.

“Sinn Féin's focus is on working with the other Executive parties, including the DUP, to tackle this emergency situation.

“That should be Edwin Poots' focus instead of trying to politicise and sectarianise the issue.”