Government must reintroduce ban on evictions - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has called on the government to reintroduce the ban on evictions, notices to quit and rent increases. The call comes as the government looks set to introduce a new round of Covid-19 restrictions.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

"The government is poised to introduce new restrictions to help stop the spread of Covid-19 tomorrow. These restrictions have to be accompanied by additional protections for renters.

"The government must immediately reintroduce the ban on evictions, notices to quit and rent increases.

"It is simply not possible to comply with the existing public health advice while being evicted. How can tenants search for a new rental home? How can they allow viewings at their current property?

"If the government is urging people not to have visitors to their home and to reduce their social contacts, then they must ban evictions. It is the only logical course of action.

"They must also ban notices to quit and rent increases as struggling renters need greater protections at this very uncertain time."