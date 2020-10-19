Ennis welcomes support for artists

Sinn Féin MLA Sinead Ennis has welcomed financial support for over 1,000 artists as a support scheme is rolled out today by Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín.

The Sinn Féin Culture, Arts and Sport spokesperson said:

“Today over 1,000 artists in the arts, heritage, culture and language sector received financial support to assist and support them during this ongoing pandemic.

“This is the beginning of a support scheme totalling to £29m being rolled out in the North to support the sector.

“The pandemic has been particularly detrimental for the arts, heritage, culture and language sector.

“Culture and the arts are at the heart of our communities so we must ensure that we protect them during this period.”