Dolan calls for urgent action on Galliagh Shore

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has reiterated calls for Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon to take immediate action to resolve the sewerage problems in Galliagh Shore.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said:

“The Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon must take immediate action to resolve sewage issues in Galliagh Shore, Enniskillen.

“When I previously called on Minister Mallon to take urgent action to resolve ongoing sewerage issues in Galliagh Shore, the Minister had said that the finances were not available to do so.

“In the period since then, Finance Minister Conor Murphy has allocated £15m to the Minister to invest in ‘NI Water’.

“However, despite this cash injection and consistent lobbying from political representatives and the local community, Minister has still failed to come up with a plan or to make any moves to resolve this nightmare that the residents of Galliagh Shore are living through.

“The pumping station requires complete replacement and the Minister must step up and take responsibility for this problem.

"Sinn Féin will continue to support the residents of Galliagh Shore and work to bring this issue to a satisfactory conclusion."