Flynn welcomes report into Youth Mental Health

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has welcomed the publication of a report into the mental health of young people by the Health and Social Care Board.

The Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Mental Health said:

“This is a ground-breaking and detailed report that gives a clear insight into the prevalence of mental ill health conditions among young people.

“This report daws upon young people's own experiences and international evidence.

“The long waiting lists to access mental health services are particularly concerning.

“We must actively work towards high quality mental health services to ensure that the needs of society are met.



“The findings reinforce the need to invest in a broad range of services, with one in eight meeting the criteria for a mood and anxiety disorder, one in ten 11-19 year olds reported self-injurious behaviour, and nearly one in seven having experiences of cyber bullying.

“I am urging the Department of Health and the Health and Social Care board to take the findings of this report on board and to commission services urgently to meet the needs of society.”