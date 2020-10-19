Gildernew calls for unity to tackle COVID

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew today welcomed the Minister of Health's calls for a united front against the COVID19 pandemic.

The Chair of the Health Committee said:

“I welcome Minister Swann's calls for a united effort to tackle a resurgent COVID19.

“We are now in a second wave of the virus with the number of infections, hospitalisations and deaths rising on a daily basis.

“The COVID19 virus recognises neither borders nor political affiliations, and there is an obligation on political parties to work collectively in the interest of all citizens.

“A united effort requires the full cooperation of everyone in our society in relation to observing public health guidance on hygiene and social distancing, and also the relentless and tireless efforts from the government to ensure an effective ‘find, test, trace, isolate and support’ system.

“Every component of ‘find, test, trace, isolate and support’ approach must be applied properly for such a strategy to work and it is incumbent on the Minister of Health to address the current weaknesses in the system with regards to testing and contact tracing.

“As a society we must act in unison to save lives, protect livelihoods and support our frontline health workers.



"We can overcome this virus by complying with the restrictions and as an Executive and Assembly we must support and empower people in doing that.”