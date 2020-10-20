COVID19 must be accurately recorded in schools – Mullan

Sinn Féin Education Spokesperson Karen Mullan MLA today called on Health Minister Robin Swann to ensure accurate recording of COVID19 cases in schools.

The Foyle MLA said:

“Education Minister Weir recently stated that less than ten schools have required PHA contact tracing for two or more COVID19 cases.

“In Derry alone, six post primary schools had contacted the PHA fifty-five times seeking support in relation to 50 confirmed cases.

“The Department figures quoted by the Minister are simply not reflective of the reality within schools.

“Questions have also arisen about the accuracy of figures for the number of pupils self-isolating.

“I have asked Health Minister Robin Swann to urgently put in place an effective contact tracing system to protect the health and wellbeing of pupils, teachers and families.

“The onus is not on principals or staff to act as contact tracers, but rests with public health professionals.

“Sinn Féin are committed to ensuring that schools return in a safe and sustainable way, to achieve this COVID19 cases must be accurately recorded and tracing systems implemented.”