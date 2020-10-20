David Cullinane TD seeks update on memorandum of understanding for all-Ireland Covid response

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health, David Cullinane TD, has asked the Oireachtas Health Committee to write to the Health Ministers in the north and the south regarding the status of the memorandum of understanding signed earlier this year about all-Ireland co-ordination during the pandemic.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“I have said from the very start that our attempts to battle Covid-19 must be on an all-Ireland basis. The virus does not recognise borders. We must approach this as a single epidemiological unit.

“We are at a crucial stage in efforts to suppress this virus and we must do everything we can to maximise all-island co-ordination and co-operation.

“I have asked the Oireachtas Health Committee to write to the Health Ministers in both the north and the south about the current status of the memorandum of understanding which was signed earlier this year.

“This should outline what progress has been made so far, as well as the ways in which co-ordination could be strengthened. This should also include information about how the collecting and sharing of data can be better aligned.

“I will continue to work to maximise areas of co-operation and to enhance our all-island approach. The island needs to respond to this pandemic as one.”