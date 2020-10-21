McGuigan welcomes action on Climate Change Bill

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has welcomed confirmation that a Climate Change Bill will be brought before the Assembly.

The North Antrim MLA said:

“I welcome confirmation from the Climate Coalition that a Climate Change Bill will be brought before the Assembly and will receive cross-party support.

“It’s now over three months since MLAs backed our motion calling on Environment Minster Edwin Poots to stop stalling and bring forward climate change legislation.

“By failing to do so, he is ignoring the wishes of the majority of MLAs and citizens who want real, meaningful action to tackle climate change and protect our future.

“The north is currently the only place without climate legislation – this bill will change that and set targets to meet zero carbon emissions by 2045.

“We are living through a climate emergency with disastrous effects on the natural world, our society, and our economy, Sinn Féin will work to ensure this bill becomes law.”