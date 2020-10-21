Senator Fintan Warfield welcomes Oireachtas Committee plan to examine gender balance and harassment in traditional and contemporary arts

Speaking after today's meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on Media, Tourism, Arts and Culture, Senator Fintan Warfield has said:

“Today, the Oireachtas Committee on Media, Tourism, Arts and Culture agreed its work programme for 2020 and 2021.

“I welcome the support from Committee members for my proposal to examine the work undertaken to achieve a gender balance in the traditional and contemporary arts, and the need to address issues of discrimination, sexual harassment and bullying in traditional and contemporary arts.

“It is almost five years since 'Waking the Feminists' began a year long, grassroots campaign to advance equality for women in Irish theatre.

“This year, allegations of sexual assault, harassment and coercion in the Irish traditional music scene came to light through the #misefosta movement on social media. I once again commend the women who have come forward to share their stories.

“It is imperative that the Committee hear from those campaigning for change as well as the people, organisations and festivals that are in a position to implement that change.”