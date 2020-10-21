Flynn welcomes consultation on joint Care and Justice Campus

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has welcomed the launch of a new public consultation on proposals for a new joint Care and Justice Campus for children and young people in the north.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“The launch of the consultation is welcome. The proposed new campus would radically change how care and services are rolled out to children and young people with very complex needs.

“I met with the Justice Minister this week and have highlighted the need for more joint initiatives to support people with poor mental health who find themselves going through the justice system.

“This cross-departmental work must be expanded upon to meet the needs of people, of all ages, who are struggling with multiple issues of mental illness, addictions and trauma.

“The figures are stark – 51% of prisoners have an addiction and 57% have a history of suicide attempts and self-harm.

“I have urged the Minister to work closely with the Department of Health on the much-needed delivery of a dual-diagnosis service as a matter of urgency.”