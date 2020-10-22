Legislation change final step in achieving full marriage equality - Sheerin

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has welcomed the announcement today of the law change that will enable same sex couples to convert previously granted civil partnerships to full marital status.

The party’s equality spokesperson said:

"I welcome today's development that will see couples being able to convert civil partnerships to marital status if they wish, and I will work with our Finance Minister, Conor Murphy, to ensure this change in legislation is implemented here as soon as possible.

“This was the last outstanding component of the marriage equality legislation and I am pleased it is now over the line.

“This is a welcome move and I want to applaud all the campaigners who have fought for the basic right of full marriage equality.

"There should be no barriers in place stopping couples who love each other from getting married and enjoying the same rights as everyone else.

“Equal marriage, while central to the campaign for equality, was not the last bastion of discrimination against members of the LGBTQ+ Community, and there is still further progress to be made.

"We in Sinn Féin will continue to work with all groups to ensure the gaps are addressed, and that everyone in society has the right to live a life free from discrimination, regardless of their sexuality."