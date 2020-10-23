Jobs in Belfast Council leisure centres must be protected - McLaughlin

Sinn Féin Councillor Ronan McLaughlin has said the party will work to protect jobs in the Council leisure centres.

The West Belfast Councillor said:

“The management company of Belfast Council leisure facilities, GLL, has in recent days giving some consideration to job cuts.

“This is deeply concerning and entirely unacceptable to Sinn Féin.

“Many families and workers are under immense financial strain due to the COVID19 pandemic and we must do all that we can to support them at this difficult time.

“I have received support for my proposal to have a report produced by the Active Belfast Board, which oversees GLL, on the cost of retaining these jobs.

"GLL has an annual turnover in excess of £100m, within this context retaining these jobs is a drop in the ocean for the company.

“Sinn Féin opposed the outsourcing of leisure facilities because we believe that Belfast City Council has the ability to manage our own service.

“Sinn Féin will continue to support workers, families and public services during this pandemic and ensure these jobs are not lost."