Archibald welcomes confirmation of Altinure Road resurfacing

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed confirmation that resurfacing of the Altinure Road in Park is scheduled for early in the new year.

The East Derry MLA said:

“I welcome confirmation from the Department of Infrastructure that the resurfacing section of the Altinure Road is set to commence early in the new year.

“This work will see the section from the junction of Learmount Road and Altinure Road (Park Bridge) and heading toward Feeny resurfaced.

"This news will be welcome news for the local community who have been lobbying for this for the past couple of years.”