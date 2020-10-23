Molloy welcomes extension of free school meal payments over half-term break

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has welcomed the extension of free school meal payments to families over the half-term break.

The Mid Ulster MP said:

“I welcome confirmation from the Executive that free school meal payments will be extended over the half-term break.

“This is a difficult enough time for families and continuation of these payments will be a huge relief.

“No child should ever have to go hungry and it’s positive that ministers will also be looking at tackling holiday hunger in the long term.

“Sinn Féin in government are working to protect workers and families during this difficult time.”