Taxi drivers cannot afford to wait any longer for financial support - Anderson

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has said taxi drivers cannot afford to wait any longer for financial support to help them deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foyle MLA said:

“Today we held a meeting with Finance Minister Conor Murphy and Derry businesses including the Derry Chamber, start up businesses , City Centre Initiative, restaurants, pubs and representatives of the taxi industry.

“I welcome the commitment from the Finance Minister of an open door policy which will allow the sectors to feed in information and help inform decisions as they are being taken forward.

“The Finance Minister responded quickly to ensure support reached businesses in need.

“There is now an onus on the Infrastructure Minister to bring forward a scheme that will give taxi drivers the practical support they desperately need to help them through the current COVID-19 restrictions.

"Taxi drivers provide an essential service in our communities and are entitled to and deserve support to help them get through this pandemic.”