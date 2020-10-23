Financial support for Lough Neagh Fishermen urgently required - McAleer

Mid-Ulster Sinn Fein Councillor Niall McAleer has called on Edwin Poots to put in place financial support for Lough Neagh Fishermen to assist during the pandemic.

Councillor Niall McAleer said

“Like most other areas of the economy, fishing on Lough Neagh has been hit by a huge downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There have been promises of support from DAERA Minister Edwin Poots to assist fishermen affected by this downturn, however this has yet to materialise.

“On the 15th September, in response to a question in the Assembly by Mid Ulster MLA Emma Sheerin, the Minister committed to putting in place a scheme for Lough Neagh fishermen and advised he would release further details within a week.

“In a further written response to Upper Bann MLA, John O’Dowd, on 8th October the Minister again advised that details for a scheme would be announced shortly.

“Another two weeks have passed and fishermen on Lough Neagh are still waiting on concrete proposals for a financial support scheme. The uncertainty created by these continued delays are causing great concern.

“The Minister must urgently clarify when a scheme of financial support will open so that those affected are given some financial certainty for the immediate future.”