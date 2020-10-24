Acquittal of peace activists warmly welcomed - Senator Paul Gavan

Sinn Féin Senator Paul Gavan has warmly welcomed the acquittal of peace activists Colm Roddy and Dave Donnellan.

Both campaigners had been charged with alleged criminal damage at Shannon Airport over four and a half years ago.

Senator Gavan said:

“These two fine men were engaged in peaceful protest about the ongoing use of Shannon Airport by US Military.

"I note that it took the duty less than 2 hours to come to a unanimous verdict that these men were innocent.

"It is also highly significant that the jury accepted their argument that they had just cause to peacefully protest.

“There has been ongoing criminal activity at Shannon in the continuing facilitation of US military in their wars of aggression across the Middle East.

“There have been millions of deaths as a result of these wars since 1991, including up to one million children.

"The Irish State should have no part in these conflicts which is a gross abuse of our stated policy of neutrality.”