Safety of postal workers must be paramount - Anderson

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has said the safety of postal staff must be paramount to ensure the safe continuation of postal services across Derry.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I welcome that Management has carried out a deep clean at the Great James’ Street sorting office and postal vans.

“However, concerns still remain over the safety of staff and the disruption to services with over half of staff now off work as a result of having Covid19 or self-isolating.

“Royal Mail must look at a contingency plan to allow the safe continuation of postal services in the city, including a temporary location for sorting out parcels while clearing the virus from the sorting office.

“This is key to ensuring staff safety and preventing any further backlog in parcel and letter deliveries which has led to people missing out on hospital letters and other important documentation.

“I will continue to engage with trade union representatives and Royal Mail to make sure that the views and concerns of workers are taken on board."