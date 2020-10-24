‘Update on support package for taxis, buses and coaches welcome’ - Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has welcomed news that financial assistance to the taxi, private bus and coach industries will finally be brought forward.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“I welcome that a package to provide financial assistance to the taxi, private bus and coach industry will finally be brought forward.

“Taxis, bus and private coach operators have been hit hard during Covid19 as passenger numbers plummeted while significant overheads remained.

“On top of this many have had to spend money for putting safety measures in place in response to the pandemic.

“A scheme must be urgently developed by the Infrastructure Minister. It’s well past time these sectors got support they have been calling for during this challenging period.

“A support package for the road haulage sector, that has also faced hardship, also needs to be brought forward and I will continue to press for progress on this vital issue.”