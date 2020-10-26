British government must implement Stormont House legacy mechanisms - Molloy

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has said the British government needs to implement the legacy mechanisms of the Stormont House Agreement rather than continuing to insult victims and campaigners by further attempts to cover up the truth.

Speaking after the publication of a report from a Westminster committee on British government proposals to deal with the legacy of the past, the Mid Ulster MP said:

"Once again the British government is attempting to deny grieving families access to the truth.

"The British government has failed to consult with victims groups and those campaigning for truth over these proposals.

"Proposals to close cases without proper investigation are unacceptable and is yet another denial of truth to families by a British government trying to cover up the role of the state in the conflict.

"MPs at Westminster have called these proposals 'unhelpful' and warned they will have 'no legitimacy' but they are worse than that; they are an insult to victims and their families, some of whom have been waiting five decades for access to the truth about the deaths of their loved ones.

"Instead of new proposals which only serve to anger and insult victims and survivors and their families, the British government needs to implement what was agreed with the main political parties and the Irish government in the Stormont House Agreement in a human rights compliant manner."