Less than 50% of Traveller Accommodation funding drawn down to date in 2020 - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has described as “extremely worrying” revelations that only 45.5% of the traveller accommodation funding of €14.5m that is available for 2020 has been drawn down to date in 2020.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“Figures released to me in response to a parliamentary question indicated that €6.6m out of a budget of €14.5m was draw down for Traveller Accommodation by local authorities to date in 2020.

“There are only two months left of 2020 and its hard to see how the budget for 2020 will be spent by the end of December.

“The majority of local authorities seem to be drawing down funding.

“However, to date Cork County, South Dublin, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow have not drawn down any funding.

“While it is easy to blame the Covid-19 restrictions, the Traveller accommodation funding can be used for new builds and also for refurbishments. This funding could have been used to fund additional refurbishment measures to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“I am also deeply concerned that the Minister has moved away from specific allocations to local authorities to deliver urgently needed Traveller accommodation.

“The government must urgently implement the recommendations of the Report of the Expert Group on Traveller Accommodation which was published in the summer of 2019.

“I have written to the junior Minster with responsibility for this matter Peter Burke, seeking an update on the implementation of this report.”

ENDS

Note to editors:

The Parliamentary Question response is below:

For Written Answer on : 21/10/2020

Question Number(s): 110

Question Reference(s): 31918/20Department: Housing, Local Government and Heritage

Asked by: Eoin Ó Broin T.D.

______________________________________________

QUESTION

To ask the Minister for Housing; Local Government and Heritage the Traveller accommodation funding drawn down by each local authority to date in 2020, in tabular form.

REPLY

In accordance with the Housing (Traveller Accommodation) Act 1998, housing authorities have statutory responsibility for the assessment of the accommodation needs of Travellers and the preparation, adoption and implementation of multi-annual Traveller Accommodation Programmes in their areas. My Department’s role is to ensure that there are adequate structures and supports in place to assist the authorities in providing such accommodation, including a national framework of policy, legislation and funding. Details of the drawdowns by individual local authorities to date in 2020 are set out in the table below.

Local Authority Drawdown 2020 (to date)

Carlow €38,110

Cavan €13,110

Clare €152,500

Cork City €1,448,220

Cork County €-

Donegal €214,160

Dublin City €574,300

DLR €407,500

Fingal €63,690

South Dublin €-

Galway City €570,100

Galway County €24,030

Kerry €5,930

Kildare €222,450

Kilkenny €59,590

Laois €192,520

Leitrim €127,500

Limerick City & Co. €880,400

Longford €-

Louth €-

Mayo €-

Meath €-

Monaghan €197,350

Offaly €315,610

Roscommon €67,770

Sligo €897,360

Tipperary €99,400

Waterford City & Co. €14,550

Westmeath €-

Wexford €-

Wicklow €-

TOTALS €6,586,150