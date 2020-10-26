Ennis welcomes further support for culture and arts sector

Sinn Féin MLA Sinead Ennis has welcomed the announcement by Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín that a further £15.75 million will be released to support the culture and arts sector.

The Sinn Féin Culture, Arts and Sports spokesperson said:

“Today’s announcement that a further £15.75m will be released to support the culture, languages, arts and heritage sector is very much welcome.

“This is a much needed financial intervention being undertaken by Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín at a time of immense uncertainty within the sector.

“This intervention will provide some stability for these individuals and organisations, and crucially ensure that they continue to play an integral part in our local economy, quality of life and communities.

“This is the beginning of a support scheme totalling to £29m being rolled out in the North to support the sector.

“The pandemic has been particularly detrimental for the arts, heritage, culture and language sector.

“In Government, Sinn Féin will support those in the culture and arts sector and work to ensure that they continue to flourish for many years to come.

“This new scheme will open on the 28th of October and I would urge those within the sector to apply.”