Palestinian hunger strike reaches ‘critical stage’ – Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has reiterated calls for the immediate release of Palestinian hunger striker Maher Al-Akhras who has now reached a critical stage.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“Palestinian prisoner Maher Al-Akhras has now been on hunger strike for more than 90 days and is in a critical condition.

“Maher is protesting against the cruel and barbaric Israeli administrative detention policy under which he has been held since July 2020.

“This policy is currently being used on over 300 Palestinians.

“It’s deeply concerning that the Israeli prison regime has refused to move Maher Al-Akhras to a Palestinian hospital despite his clearly worsening condition.

“The international community must stand up and take action on the cruel and inhumane treatment of Palestinian prisoners by the Israeli government.

“Maher Al-Akhras must be released immediately.”