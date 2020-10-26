Hazzard welcomes Chile referendum result

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has extended congratulations and solidarity to the people of Chile following yesterday’s historic constitutional referendum in which the country overwhelmingly voted for a new, democratic constitution to be drafted by a citizens convention.

A citizen-led constitutional convention will now meet in the months ahead to draft a new, democratic constitution that will be put to another referendum next year.

The South Down MP said:

"With inequality, persecution and political corruption rife in Chile, the people took to the streets last year to demand an end to the privatisation of public services and vital public utilities and demanded a fresh constitution to protect the rights of ordinary men, women and children.

“I am delighted to see this morning that they have won a landslide for a new, people’s constitution that will finally end the legacy of Pinochet’s brutal regime.

“Against state violence and persecution, the people have mobilised on the streets of Chile for over a year now in defence of democracy and human rights.



