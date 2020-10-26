Sinn Féin welcome planning decision on Windfarm in the Sperrins

Mid Ulster Sinn Féin Councillor Sean Clarke and Declan McAleer MLA have welcomed the decision to not to grant planning approval to a major windfarm in the Sperrins.

Councillor Clarke, who is also chairman of Broughderg Area Development Association, said:

“Today’s announcement that a major proposed windfarm in the Sperrins will not receive planning approval is the proper and right choice.

“This is great news for the people of Broughdergand the wider Sperrins community.

“The construction of 33 wind turbines in the area would have been seriously detrimental to the local landscape and environment and to the promotion of the area for it’s archaeological, cultural and tourism assets. We can only but imagine the conflict with the recently achieved Dark Sky Accreditation.

“While we must endeavour to find ways to promote renewable and green energy, this cannot be to the detriment of the environment and local community's quality of life and even the ultimate sustainability of the local community."

West Tyrone MLA Declan McAleer said:

“I want to pay tribute to all in the Broughdergand wider Sperrins community who have campaigned tirelessly to ensure that planning approval was not granted to this windfarm.

“Our local community want to develop the Sperrinsfor the benefit of residents and for tourist purposes and 33 wind turbines towering over the landscape would have undoubtedly scarred this area of natural beauty."