Doris calls on DUP Councillor to apologise for Irish language comment

Sinn Féin Councillor Niamh Doris has called on DUP Party Group Leader in Mid-Ulster Council to join the rest of society in the 21st century following derogatory comments towards the Irish language.

Cllr Doris said:

“During a recent Mid-Ulster council meeting, DUP Party Group Leader Paul McLean referred to bilingual street signs as ‘a dog peeing to mark its territory’.

"Cllr McLean must immediately withdraw this offensive remark and apologise to the Irish language community of Mid-Ulster.

“Ensuring the rights of Irish language speakers are protected is not a futile territory marking exercise, but an obligation if we are to promote an equal, inclusive and respectful society.

“The Irish language belongs to all sections of our community, and it has been great to see many members of the PUL community embracing and owning the language across the North.

“Councillor McLean must stop this foolhardy crusade, step out of the dark ages and join the rest of society in the 21st century.

"The Irish language is flourishing in Mid-Ulster and as a council, we will continue to ensure that the Irish language community receive maximum support."