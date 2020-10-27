Molloy welcomes support from British Labour for Pat Finucane inquiry

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has welcomed a call from British Labour Party for the British Government to establish a public inquiry into the killing of human rights lawyer, Pat Finucane.





The Mid-Ulster MP said:





“I welcome the call today from the British Labour Party for the British Government to establish a public inquiry into human rights lawyer, Pat Finucane.





“In 1989, Pat Finucane was murdered by loyalist death squads acting under the direction of the British State.





“For over 31 years the Finucane family have campaigned for the truth.





“And for over 31 years, successive British Governments have concealed this truth.





“The British Government has an opportunity to end this anguish for the Finucane family as the High Court has ruled that they must make a decision on holding a public inquiry by the end of November.





“A public inquiry must be immediately established into the killing of Pat Finucane. It is only the mechanism to establish the truth.





“The British Government must also implement the legacy mechanisms of the Stormont House Agreement in a human rights compliant manner.”