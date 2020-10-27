'Vital that taxi drivers are supported' - Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has reiterated calls for a support package to be brought forward to support taxi drivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Newry/Armagh MLA said:

“It’s welcome that Minister Nichola Mallon is meeting with taxi operators who have felt some of the worst impacts of the Covid19 pandemic.

“We are hopeful that this will lead to progress on a financial support package finally being brought forward to support the drivers.

“These drivers have now gone over seven months without financial support despite providing a vital service in our communities.

“Sinn Féin will continue to press for support for our taxi drivers and coach operators to help them get through this pandemic.”