Businesses support schemes need to open urgently - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said businesses impacted by restrictions must receive support as quickly as possible.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"It's almost two weeks since the restrictions were announced and many businesses are in a very difficult financial position and need support as quickly as possible.

"Last Thursday the Economy Minister announced schemes to support businesses without premises directed to close under regulations and for businesses in the supply chain. The details of how to apply for those schemes were expected at the beginning of this week but as yet that information is not available.

"I have written to the Economy Minister asking her to confirm when the schemes will be open for application and when businesses can expect to receive support.

"It is vital that financial assistance reaches businesses as quickly as possible to help support those businesses and the jobs and families they support."