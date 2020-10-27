Irish government should reverse disgraceful decision and unseal Mother and Baby Homes records -Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has called on the Irish government to unseal the Mother and Baby Homes records.

The Mid Ulster MLA said:

“Last week the Irish government took the inexcusable decision to seal the Mother and Baby Homes records for 30 years.

“Survivors, their families, their legal representatives and their advocates have been understandably deeply distressed by the appalling way in which their wishes have been disregarded.

"It is not right for their testimonies to be sealed for thirty years. They have been brave to speak out and share their stories.

“Their stories must be heard.

“Sinn Féin are committed to survivors’ and families’ right to access their own records, and to the preservation of all records.

“The Irish government should reverse this disgraceful decision and unseal the Mother and Baby Homes records.”