Survivors of Mother and Baby Homes must be listened to – Kathleen Funchion TD

Sinn Féin TD and Chair of the Oireachtas Children, Disability, Equality and Integration Committee Kathleen Funchion has called for the Committee to ensure that survivors of mother and baby homes have an opportunity to have their voices heard:

Teachta Funchion said: “We need to hear the voices of survivors. They have been ignored in this process.

“As Chair of the Oireachtas Children, Disability, Equality and Integration Committee, I want survivors to be able to come to the Committee and give their views on what has happened.

“As part of that, the Minister needs to come before the Committee and explain on what legal basis he has proceeded with this bill, as well what advice the Data Protection Commissioner gave him and when.

“The Minister should also come before the Dáil as a matter of priority to explain the advice he was given by the Data Protection Commissioner and why this was not followed.

“The Data Protection Commissioner also needs to come before the Committee and explain what advice she gave to the Minister and the basis on which she gave it.

“Survivors have spoken of their deep distress at the events of the last week. They deserve to be listened to with respect. I will speak with and consult the Committee to get their views on how we can facilitate this and how we can best engage with survivors."