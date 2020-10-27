Mullan calls for reinstatement of EMA payments

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has called on the Education Minister Peter Weir to reinstate the EMA payment to school children for the extra half-term week off.

The Foyle MLA said:

“Many students are deeply annoyed and frustrated that the EMA payments for the extra half-term week off have not been processed.

“We are living through a public health emergency and unusual times where schools have had to close to help stop the spread of Covid19.

“Students are under severe pressure and stress and through no fault of their own, have had their education turned upside down in recent months and they don't need additional financial pressures on top of that.

“I have contacted the Education Minister today to raise these concerns and he has informed me that his Department is working to resolve the matter.



“I will continue to work with the Minister to ensure these payments are made and it’s important that students are supported and not penalised further during this pandemic.”