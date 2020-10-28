Minister and HSE must clarify whether flu vaccine supply will meet demand - Imelda Munster TD

Sinn Féin TD for Louth and East Meath Imelda Munster has called on the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD and the CEO of the HSE Paul Reid to clarify whether there will be sufficient supply of the flu vaccine for the winter season.

Teachta Munster wrote to the minister and to Mr Reid seeking clarity, having received reports that some pharmacies are no longer accepting names on their waiting lists for the vaccine, and that GPs are advising patients that only those in at-risk groups will be receiving the vaccine at the present time.

Teachta Munster said: “I am very concerned about these reports.

“There has been a surge in demand this year, which is entirely foreseeable given the ongoing pandemic.

“I asked for clarity around whether there is a shortage of vaccines, and if so, if this matter is expected to be rectified and for a timeline of that process.

“I also asked questions around the planning of the vaccine supply – is there a stockpile of vaccines and is it sufficient to meet demand, and is there a database quantifying the demand for the vaccine?

“Finally, I asked for clarity around what type of plan is in place should there not be enough vaccines to meet supply this season.

“We need to know if everyone who wants a vaccine this season will be able to access one.

“People are understandably nervous about this, and they want to take every precaution to protect their health.

“The vaccine is central to this, and we must ensure that supply will meet demand.”