Vital that north's Brexit protections are maintained - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said it is vital that the unique protections secured to safeguard the north's economy and the Good Friday Agreement are maintained during the ongoing Brexit negotiations.

The South Down MP said:

"As Brexit negotiations continue in London about a future trade agreement post-Brexit, many in the north, particularly the business community, will be anxiously looking on.

"The clock is ticking and businesses are extremely worried about their future and what the trading environment will look like from January 1st.

"With warnings over the safety of food supplies to the North post Brexit, it is vital that the protections agreed for the north are implemented and that businesses and traders are given information and assurances.

"We want to see minimal disruption to trade both on a north/south and an east/west basis.

"Whatever emerges from the negotiations in London in the days ahead, it is essential that what has already been agreed between the EU and the British government in the Withdrawal Agreement and Irish Protocol must be implemented and the Good Friday Agreement is protected.

"I will be engaging directly with British government ministers in the coming days and will be reiterating the need for the protections secured for the north to be implemented."