Continued vaccine shortages present danger for hospitals - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has expressed concern at shortages of influenza and pneumonia vaccines in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Teachta Cullinane said: “There are widespread reports around the country today that the pneumonia vaccine - Pneumovax 23 – is in short supply.

“I will be raising the matter of vaccine shortages with the Minister for Health on Tuesday. It is extremely worrying.

“There are also reports in Europe of shortages of Prevnar 13, which together with Pneumovax 23 are two of the major pneumonia vaccines.

“There are also problems of shortages and delays with the influenza vaccines.

“It is more important now than ever that people are protected against serious respiratory illnesses, as contraction would leave them extremely vulnerable to Covid-19.

“Even normal-level outbreaks would put further strain on our hospitals.

“Vaccine availability is central to this year’s campaign to reduce circulation of the flu and protect hospital capacity for Covid.

“They are stretched with Covid care and catch-up care and could not cope with any serious outbreaks of other diseases.”