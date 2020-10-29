PPS decision a slap in the face to victims - Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has described the decision today by the Public Prosecution Service not to charge state agents as a slap in the face to victims and campaigners.

Gerry Kelly said:

“The decision by the PPS not to take forward charges against state agents is yet another slap in the face to victims of state violence and campaigners.

“This decision places immunity for state agents over the right of victims to access truth and justice.

"The PPS has said this decision was taken in the public interest but the only interest served by concealing the truth is that of the British state, its agents and proxies under the pretext of British national security.

"Establishing the truth and holding those responsible for some of the most heinous crimes to account is in the public interest.

“It is extremely concerning that this decision was also taken in direct consultation with the British Government.

“This seriously undermines the concept of independence for the PPS which is a key component of the criminal justice review following the Good Friday Agreement.

"No one should be above the rule of law and accountability.

“The British Government must stop this denial of truth and justice.”