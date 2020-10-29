Finucane welcomes support for Hospices

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has welcomed an announcement by Finance Minister Conor Murphy that a further £7m will be distributed to hospices in the North.

The North Belfast MP said:

“I welcome the announcement by Finance Minister Conor Murphy that a further £7m will be distributed to hospices across the North.

“This will bring the total support for Hospices during the pandemic by Minister Murphy to around £14m.

“Hospices and their staff are an invaluable asset to our society and provide high quality and compassionate care to the vulnerable and those in need.

“Hospices operate with fundraising efforts and the financial support of local communities.

“The COVID19 pandemic has had a detrimental impact on the capacity of hospices to continue with their fundraising efforts.

“In the absence of these fundraising opportunities, we must provide maximum support to enable the hospices to continue their work.

“I have been liaising closely with Hospices in North Belfast and working on their behalf to highlight their financial situation and the need for urgent support.

“This much needed cash injection will assist hospices and alleviate many of the pressures they face.

“I want to pay tribute to all the hospice staff who have done tremendous work throughout this pandemic in the face of the most difficult of circumstances."