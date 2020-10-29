Support for Taxi sector step in the right direction but more needs done - Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has welcomed the forthcoming scheme for the taxi sector, but has called on the Minister for Infrastructure to bring forward additional support to deal with COVID-19.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

“I welcome the package on the basis that drivers need support immediately but more needs to be done, as for many drivers this support will not be enough.

“Taxi drivers have sustained a massive loss of business over the past seven months and during this period, drivers invested in safety measures while still facing significant overheads.

“The Minister for Infrastructure needs to engage directly with the taxi sector, listen to their concerns and look at bringing forward additional support at this time.

"Sinn Féin will continue to press for support for our taxi drivers to help them get through this pandemic."