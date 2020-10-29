Ennis welcomes £15m sports COVID funding

Sinn Féin culture arts and sports spokesperson Sinéad Ennis MLA welcomes £15 million support package for our sports sector:

Sinead Ennis said;

"This is extremely positive news for our sporting sector.

"Our sports sector has been to the forefront in protecting many during these extremely challenging times.

"These funds will allow our sporting sector to continue to survive during this Covid 19 pandemic and will go a long way to making up the income that this sector has lost over the last six months.

"The sporting sector has been there for many during this crisis and this £15 million support package will allow many of them to continue to be there for communities after the crisis.

"I commend Minister Ní Chuiín for bringing this vital package forward in support of sporting organisations across the north."