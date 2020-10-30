Kimmins welcomes confirmation that council workers can access job support scheme

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has welcomed confirmation from Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín that local councils will be able to avail of the Job Support Scheme to help protect jobs.

Liz Kimmins said:

"I welcome that Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín has confirmed that local councils will be able to avail of the Job Support Scheme to help protect the jobs of council workers.

"Many council workers and their families will have been anxious over the uncertainty about whether they could access this scheme so hopefully this will go some way to allay those concerns.

"This will mean that workers who had been on the Furlough scheme will now be able to avail of the Job Support Scheme.

"Council workers continue to perform essential roles during this pandemic and should be supported.

"The additional £15m given to local councils by Finance Minister Conor Murphy will also help support councils at this difficult time."