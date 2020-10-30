Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan launches Cost of Energy Survey

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Justice Lynn Boylan has today launched an online survey to see how rising energy prices are affecting energy poverty. Latest figures suggest electricity prices have risen by €90 per year.

Speaking as she launched the survey today, Senator Boylan said:

“The survey aims to capture the human cost of these price hikes. I want to get a sense of how the price hikes are impacting people as they struggle to warm their homes.

“Increasing electricity prices are one of the main drivers of energy poverty according to the Vincentian Partnership for Social Justice.

“Energy poverty is usually defined as spending 10% of income on heating and electricity. However, the government does not consider this when means testing for the Fuel Allowance support.

“The cost of electricity is going up due to price hikes by suppliers and an increase in the 130% increase PSO levy. We know this will lead to more energy poverty for ordinary workers and families across the state.

“We have known for a long time that the Fuel Allowance is not up to the challenge of tackling energy poverty because it leaves too many people out in the cold.

“The means test is strict and only certain welfare recipients qualify. We want to hear from those who are left out by this government: working families, renters, and others impacted by the rising cost of energy.

“The Sinn Féin Energy Cost survey is hoping to capture some of the issues people are facing in order to put forward sensible, workable solutions.”

Sinn Féin’s Energy Survey can be viewed at the following link- https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YBWDCVX