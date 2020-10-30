New addiction strategy should include gambling - Flynn

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has said while the new consultation on a substance misuse strategy is welcome, dual diagnoses and gambling addictions should have been included.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“Alcohol and drug addiction affects so many people and communities across the north and it is vital that the new strategy does not lose sight that behind every addiction is a person and community suffering.

“There are some concerns that the Department have lacked ambition to ensure the strategy covers gambling addictions and providing ‘dual-diagnosis’ services for treating mental health and addictions together.

“Sinn Féin will be submitting a detailed response to the consultation and would encourage others to make their voice heard.

“The Department of Health must ensure that efforts are made to ensure there is co-production and proper public consultation with the public despite the COVID19 restrictions.”