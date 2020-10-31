Brady calls on British Government to bin 'Mask tax'

Sinn Féin MP Mickey Brady has called for the British Government to urgently bin plans to reintroduce VAT on face coverings and PPE.

The Newry and Armagh MP said:

“The decision by the British Government to reintroduce 20% VAT on face coverings and PPE in the midst of a health pandemic is absolutely absurd and reckless.

“It again shows just how out of touch the British Government is with the reality in communities.

“Many families and workers are struggling financially as a consequence of this pandemic.

“A price hike in the cost of face coverings and PPE could be the difference between some families and workers being able to afford to purchase this vital equipment.

“It will also place an increased financial burden on smaller businesses providing PPE to staff.

“Every citizens should have access to a face covering and PPE.

“The British Government must bin this unjust tax immediately and stop punishing families, workers and businesses.”