Ennis welcomes community culture, arts and heritage fund

Sinn Féin MLA Sinead Ennis has welcomed an announcement by Communities Minister Carál Ni Chuilín that a new fund for community-based culture, arts and heritage protects will be established.

The Sinn Féin Culture, Arts and Sports spokesperson said:

“The announcement today by Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín that a new £2m fund will be established to support community-based culture, arts and heritage project during COVID19 is a welcome development.

“This latest fund established by the Communities Minister is one of a series to support the culture, arts and sports sectors which will total to £29 worth of support.

“Culture, arts and heritage are the bedrock of many communities and they provide a platform for all sections of the community to come together, socialise and perform.

“Those included in this fund include musicians, artists, drama and the hosts of activities aimed to tackle social isolation and empower communities.

"Community groups can apply for grants from £2,000 - £20,000 to assist with the cost of programme delivery up until March 2021.

"In Government, Sinn Féin will continue to support workers, families and communities throughout this pandemic."