Major disruption at security alert near Derry school - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said a security alert near St. Columb’s College has caused major disruption in the area this morning.

The Foyle MLA said:

“There is major disruption at the Collon Lane area this morning following a security alert.

“St. Columb’s College has been evacuated and pupils and staff have been sent home.

“This is disgraceful and the last thing that pupils, teachers and parents need this morning, particularly as children return to the first day back after the break.

“I would urge people to avoid the area until the alert ends.”